20 Under-$20 Actually Good Holiday Beauty Gifts You Can Already Shop

Nothing creeps up on my bank statement quicker than a handful of holiday purchases. More often than not, I get a little too excited because my list is short, so I think it’s okay to spend more than I normally would on loved ones. Of course, that leads to me buying a little something for myself too. Before you know it, I’m sacrificing a dinner out with friends for ramen at home so I can replenish my bank account before New Year’s Eve. In moments like these, beauty gifts under $20 are my saving grace because the quality isn’t sacrificed for a smaller price tag.

It’s also an unexpectedly great time to invest in the cult favorites someone has been dying to try without having to buy the full-size version. This way, if they end up not liking it, less product is going to waste. It’s a win-win for both the giver and receiver. Beyond that are those straight-forward hair, skin and makeup sets that rarely get two thumbs down because they’re also essentials most of us need, like body wash, makeup brushes, and face masks for a spa night in. So if you’re looking to tighten your budget without downgrading the quality of your gift-giving, here are some beauty finds you’ll definitely be impressed by.

Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges

Beauty Bakerie has some of the cutest packaging in the beauty game and unsurprisingly, the products themselves are top-notch, too. This box of blending sponges is so adorable, it doesn’t even need to be wrapped.

$18 at Ulta

Briogeo Next Level Hair Dry Hair Duo

If there’s someone struggling to get their hair in check this winter, gift them with this sampling of Briogeo, one of our favorite brands for nursing weak strands back to health.

$16 at Sephora

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Mini Kit

This cult-favorite oil is a lightweight solution for adding body and plenty of moisture to all and any hair type, thanks to a winning combo of oils including macadamia, sweet almond, and grapeseed.

$16 at Sephora

e.l.f. Cosmetics Rose Gold Travel Brush Kit

These makeup brushes look luxe, but won’t cost more than a cheap lunch–score.

$10 at Ulta

essie Gel Couture Diamond in the Cuff Holiday Set

This metallic, holiday-appropriate shade comes with a gel technology that’ll give you the same pro-level result as a salon visit.

$18.50 at Target

Flamingo Holiday Shave Gift Set

The razor included in this affordable kit has a soothing aloe vera strip that will help prevent ingrown hairs and make your shower sesh a lot more comfortable.

$14.99 at Target

I Dew Care Mini Scoops Wash-Off Mask Set

All three of these deliciously-scented face masks are packed with ingredients to tackle some of your most common skincare goals: a brighter complexion, more hydrated skin, and calming, post-breakout relief.

$20 at Ulta

Kiehl’s Nourishing Dream Team Crème de Corps & Lip Balm Set

If you haven’t tried this body lotion, you are definitely missing out. The formula is ultra-rich without being greasy and delivers hydration that will keep you from getting ashy on the coldest winter days.

$15.30 at Nordstrom

Kristin Ess Pillowcase and Mini French Pin Set

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a satin pillowcase and Instagrammable hair accessories at such a low price.

$15 at Target (November 10)

Love Beauty and Planet Body Gift Set-Murumuru Butter & Rose

This drugstore brand’s eco-conscious products and packaging are reason enough to treat someone to their beautiful shower gel and bath bombs (loofah included!).

$9.99 at Target

Lush Sleepy Gift Set

If you have trouble sleeping, this lavender, tonka, and vanilla-infused lotion will have you in dreamland minutes after your head hits the pillow.

$17.95 at Lush

Michael Kors Chic Duo Coffret Set

These warm, sexy scents are perfect for a cozy night in or trip abroad.

$20 at Sephora

Ole Henriksen T.B.T (Truth Be Toned) Skincare Set

The brand’s top-selling vitamin C serum and oil-control toner are included in this starter kit for anyone who wants to try Ole Henriksen for the first time or get an oily complexion in check.

$15 at Sephora

Peace Out Jet Set

These easy-to-use, barely visible dots cover an array of skincare challenges including breakouts, puffy eyes and enlarged pores.

$18 at Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth Mask-Erade Set

This limited-edition set includes five of the brand’s best-selling masks for the ultimate spa day in: the Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Mask, Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm, Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox™ Hydrator, and Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer.

$19 at Sephora

Pixi Best of Retinol Set

No need to steer away from the retinol scaries–this kit includes a best-selling formula for first time users.

$20 at Target (November 10)

The Ordinary The Daily Set

With a cleanser, hydrating serum, and moisturizer in tow, you have everything you need for a straight-forward, easy skincare routine.

$19 at Sephora

Too Cool For School Egg-ssential Skincare Mini Set

The brand’s egg range is among its best-selling products, making this affordable set a must-have for anyone curious about the hype.

$16 at Ulta

Too Faced Damn Girl! Mascara Ornament

Move over Better Than Sex Mascara; this newbie may or may not be the Too Faced product on everyone’s list this year.

$13 at Ulta

Violet Voss Oh Snap Gingerbread Fun Sized Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Don’t be fooled by the “fun size.” You still have a whopping 10 colors to blend or wear alone for a day or night look inspired by holiday treats.

$18 at Sephora

