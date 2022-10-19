The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets For Under $50—Including Ilia, Olaplex, Murad & Kosas

Scroll To See More Images

Tis’ the best time of the year—at least once you’ve completed your holiday shopping. Finding the perfect gift for each of your loved ones every year may feel like a hassle, but with StyleCaster’s extensive list of gift guides, it really doesn’t have to be (did we mention Nordstrom just rolled out countless deals for beauty lovers?) Whether you’re searching for the best present to get your mom (they can be picky, can’t they?) or the talk of this season’s white elephant party, we’ve got you covered. And, that includes getting the most bang for your buck, too, like with these best-seller-packed holiday gift sets from top-notch brands.

All of the options we’ve rounded up down below include some of our—and the Internets—favorite beauty items. Snag TikTok-viral finds, celeb-loved formulas and editor-approved picks within each of these kits. In fact, we’re actually quite astonished at some of this year’s offerings, like this Lip Care Set from Fresh Beauty that’s practically half the price of its value, and this Olaplex set featuring some of its hot products that always seem to be sold out.

Whatever you’re on the hunt for, we highly recommend perusing all of our hand-picked holiday 2022 beauty gift sets, especially since they’ll only cost you $50 or less. Now, get moving before they’re all gone!

Ilia Holiday Lip Set

Ilia Beauty is offering three different holiday sets this season that feature a range of the brand’s bestsellers. In addition to the Complexion Set and the Eye Set, we have our sights set on the Lip Set to combat dry, winter skin. It includes the reviving mask, one of the hydrating tinted lip balms and the overnight treatment.

Kerastase Chroma Absolu Travel Holiday Gift Set

Get the salon junkie in your life Kerastase’s top-quality color-protecting shampoo, mask and serum in this exclusive gift set. While it’s currently still on pre-order, the kit will arrive with plenty of time ahead of the holidays.

Murad 4-Piece Holiday Gift Set

Ever wanted to try out Murad’s hero products without fully committing right off the bat? This holiday gift set equipped with the Essential-C Cleanser, Vita-C Glycolic Serum, Retinol Youth Renewal Serum and the Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream is the way to go.

Ren Skincare The Gift of Glow Trio

You’ve likely heard buzz around Ren’s glow-inducing AHA Tonic—over one million bottles have been sold, after all. Snag a mini version in The Gift of Glow Trio, alongside the Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream and Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask for just $40.

Kosas The Plump + Juicy Duo

Score a full-size of Kosas’ Plump + Juicy Lip Booster Buttery Treatment, plus a mini of the Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum, for less in this limited-edition holiday duo. For just $35, you’re basically saving money.

Avene Hand & Lip Rescue Set

Avene has your back just in time for chapped skin weather; you’ll be carrying this Hand and Lip Rescue Set with you wherever you go.

Fresh Sugar Collection Lip Care Set

Fresh is practically giving away balms with this Lip Care Set. Valued at $62, you’ll receive five of the brand’s hot sellers for just $38.

Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set

Stock up on your favorites from Olaplex in travel-size form with this Style & Strengthen Hair Set, which includes the N°6 Bond Smoother, N°7 Bonding Oil

and a deluxe trial size of N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

. There’s no way this doesn’t sell out ASAP.

Korres Greek Skincare Discovery Kit

Tackle dryness, fine lines, wrinkles and loss of elasticity with this discovery kit from Korres. It has everything you need to complete a full skincare regimen, from morning till night.

The InKey List Winter Skin 101 Kit

You’ll find four of The Inkey List’s bestsellers in this affordable winter kit: the Oat Cleansing Balm, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Caffeine Eye Cream and Retinol Serum. Get em’ all for just $25—this price really can’t be beat.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Red Ensemble Gift Set

Nordstrom is offering plenty of eye-catching holiday gifts, including a set of four satin red lipsticks in this steal of a kit. While tons of other gift sets are deserving of a spot in your basket (see what we’re obsessed with here) scoring this many shades from Yves Saint Laurent for just $50 is unmatched.

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Fragrance Set

Speaking of Nordstrom’s vast selection, this limited-edition, Nordstrom exclusive fragrance trio is also too good to pass up. All three travel-size sprays elicit a specific aroma that will transcend you into far-off places.