Beauty From Within

During my recent book tour I met a women with gorgeous skin named Amy at one of my signings in LA. She introduced me to a new line of skin vitamins called GliSODin Skin Nutrients. This daily formula of fabulous anti-oxidants, vitamins, minerals and nutrients all specifically targeted to improve the appearance and texture of the skin seemed like just the pill I wanted to pop. It promised to rejuvenate and hydrate my skin, maintain the structural integrity of my collagen and reduce the signs of aging by protecting it from free radicals. (I always picture little angry men with machine guns blowing things up on my face whenever I hear that term.)

She gave me a month’s supply and I immediately started to take them. I must say, after about 4 weeks, my skin looked great. That says a lot considering that I had been on about 20 flights across the country in that time frame.

I am a firm believer that diet, exercise, and state of mind will keep you looking vibrant and gorgeous. What you ingest, the type of life that you lead, and the thoughts swirling around your mind will absolutely have an effect on your overall appearance. Choosing vitamins, food, cosmetics, and skin care that contain healthy natural ingredients will insure a better and more gorgeous looking you!