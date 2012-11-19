Three Looks We Love From The American Music Awards

Sunday night’s American Music Awards brought out a lot of beauty mishaps from our favorite celebs, which only better highlighted the stars who looked great. See some of the best looks from the night and why they worked so well.

Gwen Stefani always looks stunning, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that she was able to compete for most beautiful with women in their early 20s. Lately the No Doubt singer has been wearing her hair in slicked back ponies and top knots, so it was nice to see her hair down and flowing. She was sporting Debbie Harry-like layers with a center part and a good amount of volume. And, of course, no Stefani sighting is complete without her signature red lip.

To Get The Look At Home: Accentuate your layers by curling them outward with a curling iron, like the Sarah Potempa Beachwaver ($199, sarahpotempa.com).

Many women make the mistake of trying to perfectly match their eye shadow color to their ensemble, which can end in a disastrous, cheesy look, so I was impressed to see a subtle hint of pink and purple eye makeup properly executed by Carrie Underwood. The singer’s eyes are lined with purple and the lids have a sheer pink shade on them. Nicely done, Carrie!

Get The Look At Home: Choose a color that complements, instead of matches. The Lorac Pro Palette ($42, sephora.com) has 16 high-pigment colors that can be worn wet or dry.

If you ever need help deciding whether to take the extra minute or two to apply highlighter in the morning, look no further than Taylor Swift at the AMAs. The use of highlighter along her cheekbone added a lovely glow to her already perfect skin.

Get The Look At Home: Apply a highlighter, like Jouer Highlighter ($20, jouercosmetics.com), along the cheekbone, directly above your blush line.