25 Seriously Inspiring Beauty Flatlays from Instagram

25 Seriously Inspiring Beauty Flatlays from Instagram

Lauren Caruso
by
25 Seriously Inspiring Beauty Flatlays from Instagram
Real talk: Most of us check Instagram more than we check our email. Whether you’re looking for outfit ideas or home-decor tips, the app is basically a hub of creative inspiration.

And there’s a reason why the hashtag #thingsorganizedneatly has more than 55,000 posts on the app: It’s just so satisfying to see a dozen tiny things arranged so decisively. That’s probably why we’ve also clocked more hours scrolling through #beautyflatlays, which is basically #thingsorganizedneatly’s prettier cousin.

You’ll not only find organized arrangements of mascaras, lipsticks, and makeup palettes, but you’ll also see that most of the photos feature both major brands (Maybelline, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Giorgio Armani) alongside smaller or independent labels with minimalist packaging (Ouai, MAKE, or Glossier).

Ahead, 25 beauty flatlays that might just help you discover your new favorite product.

1 of 25
@beautyfashionenthusiast
Photo: instagram

@rebeccadoranirish

Photo: instagram / @rebeccadoranblog

@danceinadress

Photo: instagram / @danceinadress

@limitless_vero

Photo: instagram / @limitless_vero
@timewithyana
Photo: instagram

@chyism

Photo: instagram / @chyism
@beautyfashionenthusiast
Photo: instagram

@lisa_wickens

Photo: instagram / @beauxdiaries

@_hannahchoi

Photo: instagram / @_hannahchoi

@faithpierce

Photo: instagram / @faithpierce

@motd2016

Photo: instagram

@moxiloves

Photo: instagram / @moxiloves
@beautyfashionenthusiast
Photo: instagram / @luvmelodyy
@rebeccadoranirish
Photo: instagram / @rebeccadoranblog

@themintedmama

Photo: instagram

@ameliaasays

Photo: instagram / @ameliaasays
@beautyfashionenthusiast
Photo: instagram

@fillingmemories

Photo: instagram

@ameliaasays

Photo: instagram / @ameliaasays

@emdiabeauty

Photo: instagram / @emdiabeauty

@michelle.ong_

Photo: instagram / @michelle.ong_

@_hannahchoi

Photo: instagram / @_hannahchoi
@skinsitivity
Photo: instagram

@seewantwear

Photo: instagram / @seewantwear

@marianna_hewitt

Photo: instagram / @marianna_hewitt

