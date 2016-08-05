25 Seriously Inspiring Beauty Flatlays from Instagram

Real talk: Most of us check Instagram more than we check our email. Whether you’re looking for outfit ideas or home-decor tips, the app is basically a hub of creative inspiration.

And there’s a reason why the hashtag #thingsorganizedneatly has more than 55,000 posts on the app: It’s just so satisfying to see a dozen tiny things arranged so decisively. That’s probably why we’ve also clocked more hours scrolling through #beautyflatlays, which is basically #thingsorganizedneatly’s prettier cousin.

You’ll not only find organized arrangements of mascaras, lipsticks, and makeup palettes, but you’ll also see that most of the photos feature both major brands (Maybelline, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Giorgio Armani) alongside smaller or independent labels with minimalist packaging (Ouai, MAKE, or Glossier).

Ahead, 25 beauty flatlays that might just help you discover your new favorite product.