The Beauty Failures We Learned to Avoid From Our Favorite TV Shows

We would be lying if we said our beauty decisions were never influenced by our favorite TV characters. Who didn’t go out and get “the Rachel”?! And while many of those looks left us feeling inspired, there are a select few that still make us shake our head.
We’ve rounded up some of TV’s most notorious beauty misshaps. (Disclosure: Most of these are ’90s and the early ’00s inspired looks, but we’re sure the ’80s had it’s fair share of beauty disasters, t00.)
Images via IMDB
The cut heard around the world. Who could forget Felicity Porter's infamous post-Ben breakup chop on "Felicity"? What was way worse were the two seasons it took to grow out.
Not that we don't love pink hair, but we would have preferred it if Quinn's rebellious stage came with a hair brush and a can of dry shampoo. She definitely made the "Glee" crew a little bit edgier.
Who would have ever thought that this frosted-tip teenager would be the man of Joey Potter's dreams? We're just glad this look left our beloved Pacey after season two of "Dawson's Creek."
We have to admit, we may have been a bit traumatized when Rory chopped off all her locks that first semester of college on "Gilmore Girls." But she kind of looks like Emily Mortimer in "The Newsroom," so we can let it go.
After Ross' misstep with teeth whitening on "Friends," we made sure to read the instructions twice before bleaching our teeth.
Ever since we saw what happened to Samantha's face post chemical peel on "Sex and the City" we have to admit we've been a bit tentative when it comes to face treatments.
Topanga was known for her butt-length hair, and then suddenly one ABC TGIF it was gone! (Secretly, we kind of like this layered look, but it was traumatic none-the-less).