Celebrity Beauty Experts (and a Workout Star) Share Their Post-Workout Secret Weapons

Putting yourself together post-workout is one of those arduous tasks that can keep you from getting in a good sweat session, and some people make it look way easier than others. As a matter of fact, we wondered how our favorite beauty experts, the folks who give tips and tricks to getting your beauty game back in gear after a hard-core workout, put themselves back together after their favorite workouts. So, we reached out to some of the top beauty mavens in the industry (and one hard-core training expert who works with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lopez) to get their post-workout beauty secrets, and they were more than happy to dish:

Name: Tracy Anderson, celebrity trainer and creator, Tracy Anderson Method

Favorite Workout: Tracy Anderson Method

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon: Scunci Braided Headband, LeMieux Exfoliating Cleansing Gel, RG Cell Concentrated Restorative Skin Serum, then put Living Libations oils, Tata Harper Aromatic Stress Treatment

Why It Works: “I always take off my sweaty headband right after I work out, then I throw on a new one so I can cleanse and take care of my skin. I cleanse my face and then layer these products in this way so I can renew and refresh my skin. I roll the Aromatic Stress Treatment all over. It’s so nice to feel refreshed and renewed after a good sweat session, and it helps prepare me for a busy day.”

Name: Sonia Kashuk, celebrity makeup artist and creator, Sonia Kashuk Beauty

Favorite Workout: “My favorite workout is this run/walk that I do in the hills near my house in Connecticut. It’s 4-5 miles with a lot of incline and it’s super hilly, but it’s so pristine and beautiful. I think being outside in nature is the best possible place to work out. I work out often, but being outside is my favorite.”

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon: Dewy Luxe Lip and Cheek Balm

Why It Works: “If I’m working out in the country, my routine is different than being in the city, where I might have meetings afterward, so I don’t like putting a whole lot on my skin. I’ll come back, stretch, take a steam, then a shower. I love how my skin looks afterwards, so I’ll just apply a little lip and cheek balm for a hint of color. I like to bring that flushed color in my cheeks out a little more, and that’s about it. My skin feels so healthy and happy after working out, so I like to keep it in that really clean state as long as possible.”

Name: Ashley Ferrett, Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon.

Favorite Workout: “I mix it up with intense treadmill intervals, lifting, and Pilates. My favorite exercise at the gym is wide stance squats (you can’t forget your booty!) and I’ll do about five sets of 12-20 repetitions with 25lb weights on each side.”

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon(s): Serge Normant Meta Revive Dry Shampoo and Meta Velour Dry Conditioner

Why It Works: “After a workout, I spray it onto my hair and style in eight vertical sections around my head, then twist them tightly away from my face and blast each section with the blow dryer, creating loose tousled waves. I finish with Serge Normant dry shampoo for some added beachy texture.

Name: Joanna Vargas, celebrity esthetician and creator of Joanna Vargas Skincare

Favorite Workout: “I love Flywheel, it’s a great workout for a busy person. It’s so short and sweet with 45 minutes of major calorie burning.”

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon(s): Joanna Vargas Vitamin C Face Wash and Daily Serum

Why It Works: “I’ve always gotten really red after cardio, and most women I know who work out have a lot of trouble with breakouts, especially around the hairline. I love using this face wash after a workout because it exfoliates and thoroughly cleanses my face. I follow with my Daily Serum; it’s a light formula and doesn’t make me feel like I’m suffocating in heavy product. Both products have anti-inflammatory properties to reduce redness immediately, and the serum has tons of greens to support a healthy lymphatic system.”

Name: Lijha Stewart, MAKE UP FOR EVER Director of Artistry & Education

Favorite Workout: Bikram Yoga

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon: MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Brow

Why It Works: ““Bikram Yoga is my favorite way to workout. I love that it encompasses mind, body, and soul. I have almost no eyebrows from years of over-plucking, so Aqua Brow is a staple. It’s waterproof and smudge proof, plus it literally insures that my brows will stay in place all day.”

Name: Amy Michleb, National Director, Hair at Red Door Spas

Favorite Workout: Running after her two small children at the park

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon: Kerastase Immmersion Nutritive, Bain Satin 2, and Styling Powder Bluff

Why It Works: “I rarely get the chance to work out at the gym, however as a mum of two small girls I definitely get a work out all the time at the park! I use Immersion Nutritive as a pre-shampoo treatment, followed by Kerastase Bain Satin 2 to lock out the humidity and frizz when running around outside! After the fun is finished, I swear by Kerastase Powder Bluff; it’s the best dry shampoo and removes any oil out while adding more volume back to my hairstyle.”

Name: Sarah Potempa, Aussie Celebrity Stylist

Favorite Workout: Yoga

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon: Aussie Hair Insurance Leave-In Conditioner

Why It Works: “Generally I would shower and start styling my hair clean. But if I don’t have time, I love throwing my hair up in a clean top knot! I just spritz the leave-in conditioner all over my hair, then brush it into a high ponytail and wrap it up!”

Name: Kattia Solano, Celebrity Hairstylist and owner, Butterfly Studio Salon

Favorite Workout: “I’m obsessed with The Bar Method and SoulCycle. The Bar Method is the most amazing work for all my lady curves. It’s changed my hips legs and butt!!”

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon: Oribe Supershine Light Moisturizing Cream

Why It Works: “Usually I wear my hair in a knot. I apply this light styling cream and create a high, loose knot. After class, I use a blow dryer to break up the knot and create soft fullness. Also, since SoulCycle is so intense (you sweat A LOT,) I usually take the opportunity to apply a mask or oil treatment ( I love coconut oil) in my hair right before class, then wash my hair after. It’s a great way to sneak in a hair treatment AND a workout.”

Name: Tracylee, Sally Hansen Nail Ambassador

Favorite Workout: “My favorite workout is boxing with my trainer. This cardio exercise, works my entire body and gives such an amazing dopamine and adrenaline rush, it’s the only exercise I don’t want to end!”

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon: Sally Hansen’s Smooth & Perfect Hand Creme

Why It Works: “I wrap my hands under my gloves to protect them while training, and the wraps combined with gloves (pink, of course,) can chaffe and dry out my hands. I carry the hand creme in my purse so I can put it on post workout and keep my hands smooth and hydrated.”

Name: Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, Co-director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery in Washington, DC

Favorite Workout: ” I’m a big fan of Jillian Michaels and her interval training.”

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon: L’Oreal Youth Code Texture Perfector Pore Vanisher

Why It Works: “I love it because it tones down the shine and minimizes pores. I don’t like to wear heavy makeup after a good workout, so it helps even out my skin tone without weight.”

Name: Gita Bass, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Simple Skincare Advisory Board Member

Favorite Workout: Pure Barre. “It’s changes both the body AND your life.”

Favorite Post-Workout Secret Weapon: Simple Skincare Radiance Cleansing Wipes

Why It Works: “I always sweat like crazy, so immediately after I finish my workout, I wipe my face with one of these wipes to remove sweat and dirt and to allow my skin to breathe. I love the post-workout glow and rosy flush it gives me so I can stay makeup-free as long as I can.”