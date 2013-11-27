Beauty Experts Spill What’s On Their Holiday Wish Lists This Year

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, with Hanukkah is the same weekend for what we’re calling “Thanksgivukah.” For many of us, this means the holiday season has already begun, and if you’re anything like us, you’re woefully unprepared.

If you’re at a loss about what to get those product junkies on your own gift list, the best thing to do (as in all matters) is to turn to the experts. We asked some of our friends in the industry for their own must-haves in the realm of beauty and skin this season. We hope their wish lists will give you some inspiration for your own!

More From Beauty High:

10 Under $10: Holiday Beauty Gift Guide

Pucker Up! Kissable Looks for Any Holiday Party

7 Steps to Glowing Skin for the Holidays