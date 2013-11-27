Beauty Experts Spill What’s On Their Holiday Wish Lists This Year

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, with Hanukkah is the same weekend for what we’re calling “Thanksgivukah.” For many of us, this means the holiday season has already begun, and if you’re anything like us, you’re woefully unprepared.
If you’re at a loss about what to get those product junkies on your own gift list, the best thing to do (as in all matters) is to turn to the experts. We asked some of our friends in the industry for their own must-haves in the realm of beauty and skin this season. We hope their wish lists will give you some inspiration for your own!
More From Beauty High:
10 Under $10: Holiday Beauty Gift Guide
Pucker Up! Kissable Looks for Any Holiday Party
7 Steps to Glowing Skin for the Holidays
See the amazing products on the wish lists of beauty experts!
Dietician and nutritionist Elisa Zied, MS, RD, CDN really wants a Sweet Roll curler. "That's not like a donut, cronut or pastry...it's a tool that curls your hair quickly and in one swoop!"
Sweet Roll Curler, $25, BuySweetRoll.com
Wendy Lewis, Founder of Beautyinthebag.com only really wants the ZO Medical Invisapeel Intensive Resurfacing Peel. What's better than the gift of smoother, firmer skin?
ZO Medical Invisapeel Intensive Resurfacing Peel, $70, zoskinhealth.com
Pedicure.com's Editorial Director, Elise Wright is wishing for Formula X for Sephora - The Twenty Two. "The new Sephora Formula X polishes are fantastic, and this collection would get me through the holidays and well into next year!"
Formula X for Sephora - The Twenty Two, $55, Sephora.com
Celebrity makeup artist Melanie Mills has her heart set on the Skin Caviar Luxe Cream from La Prairie. "Luxuriant and expensive. It feels amazing and instantly lifts and tones skin!"
La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, $410, ShopLaPrairie.com
BECCA Cosmetics Style Director Kerry Cole wants a month of changing her (mani) mind every day.
Ciaté Mini Mani Month Set, $58, Sephora.com
Glynnis Mapp, Stylesight Beauty Expert is "coveting a sweet-smelling trio of beauty candles from one of my favorite fragrance makers. A blend of iris and gingerbread, these are sure to make any space smell sweetly and seasonably appropriate.”
Maison Francis Kurkdjian, $90, neimanmarcus.com,