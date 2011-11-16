Beauty Essentials For Your…Er…Toddler ?

Trust me, when I was a little kid I loved nothing more than covering my face with my mom’s blush and haphazardly applying a red lipstick that would stain my upper lip for hours, but I didn’t actually get my first makeup palette until I was 12 — and even then it was my sister’s hand-me-down. So why, I ask, are beauty companies’ biggest customers suddenly children?

Between all the episodes of Dance Moms and Toddlers & Tiaras we know there is a certain sect of youngins’ that get dolled up on a regular basis, but having a child-friendly beauty bag? It seems a bit extreme. We’ve noticed a steady increase of kid-proof beauty products hitting the market. From toxin free nail polish to a “structured whip” for the thin hair of toddlers, we’ve done a roundup of beauty products targeted towards this much younger demographic.

Would you buy any of these beauty products for the young ladies in your life? How young is too young when it comes to makeup? Let us know below!

