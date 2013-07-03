Your Beauty Essentials Packing List for 4th of July Vacation

Everyone’s on their way out of town for the Independence Day holidays, which means there’s a whole lot of packing going on. Whether you’re hitting the mountain, the beach or the pavement in a major city, you can’t forget to take your beauty essentials with you. When most people think “4th of July” they automatically think red, white, and blue – but when it comes to packing essentials for a trip, we’re talking about products that you can trust and rely on to keep you looking flawless throughout the entire long weekend.
We’ve rounded up our favorite all-important beauty products for any trip. Whether you’re going to be motoring to the mountains or you’re trying to reach the beach, here are our favorite must-haves to make sure you look your best.
More 4th of July From Beauty High:
Nail Art How To: Fireworks For the 4th of July
50 Festive 4th of July Inspired Editorials
Patriotic Fingers: 4th of July Nail Art Ideas
Find out everything you could possibly need for the long holiday weekend!
Possibly the happiest travel kit ever, it contains travel-sized cleanser with amazing grace-scented shampoo, bath & shower gel, firming body emulsion, and fragrance. There's even a tiny eye cream to cover up all that sleep you'll be missing.
Philosophy Happy Travels Set, $32, beauty.com
We hate sunburns. We hate bug bites. We like to avoid both with this awesome broad-spectrum sunscreen that repels insects AND softens skin. It's also water resistant. In short, it's the first thing we pack.
AVON Skin-So-Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535® Expedition™ SPF 30, $14-$16, avon.com
This luxe travel set can make even the most remote camping location suddenly feel like a four-star resort. It contains a lush fig-scented body wash and body lotion that will cleanse, hydrate and take your trip to a whole new level.
Diptyque Philosykos Travel Kit, $35, nordstrom.com
Having full-sized anything confiscated at security is a drag. Use these amazing travel-sized bottles to carry all your best beauty essentials without, you know, causing a scene, which may cause premature wrinkles.
Bobbi Brown Empties Set, $15, bergdorfgoodman.com
It NEVER fails that you get a zit on vacation. Carry this zit-zapping spot treatment and you'll be prepared for the occasion, should it arise.
Murad Acne Spot Treatment, $18, sephora.com
Even though vacation means letting your hair down, it doesn't mean you have to let it go completely. This great travel kit contains on-the-go sizes of their anti-frizz shampoo, conditioner, smooth kendi pure treatment oil and anti-humidity hair spray.
Alterna Smooth On The Go Travel Set, $26, beautybar.com
Vacation means tons of pictures, so be sure to pack this travel-sized BB cream to even your complexion for the perfect photo. It also hydrates and protects you from the sun's damaging rays.
Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream Travel Size, $19, nordstrom.com
Afraid to leave home without your Beautyblender? Never fear: this travel-sized version with its own cleanser can go wherever your heart desires.
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Applicator Travel Kit, $23.95, nordstrom.com
Going somewhere fabulous? Pack this makeup set designed by fashion designer Matthew Williamson, which contains everything you need for day-to-night glamour.
Benefit Cosmetics Matthew Williamson The Rich Is Back, $34, sephora.com
Looking to pack only the basics for your road trip? Take this makeup kit created with the essentials: liner, shadow, mascara and gloss.
Cargo Cosmetics Route 66 Roadtrip Kit, $34, cargocosmetics.com
You can't always trust that where you're staying will have a good hairdryer (or that they'll even have one at all.) Bring along this lightweight version for great hair on the go.
T3 Featherweight Journey Travel Dryer, $52, amazon.com
These wipes are not only packed with gentle cleansers to remove dirt and makeup, but it also contains mango extract to give you that extra glow. They're great for adding radiance when you don't feel that way, namely after a long car trip.
Simple Skincare Radiance Cleansing Wipes, $5.69, drugstore.com
Why not make your makeup bag your main carry-on tote with these adorable options from Sonia Kashuk? They're tough, durable, washable and oh-so-cute.
Sonia Kashuk Dot Print and Tribal Print Duffles, $24.99 each, target.com