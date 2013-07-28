10 Beauty Essentials to Pack for a Camping Trip

Camping can be a high maintenance girl’s nightmare, but as beauty editors who are often attending events wearing flawless makeup and hair done to a T, we’ll admit that the idea of taking a break from the glam is enticing. That said, there are some beauty essentials every beauty girl just can’t live without, even when she’s roughing it in the woods. Here’s a little cheat sheet for a (very) condensed beauty bag.

Dry Shampoo

Showers aren’t the easiest to come by in camp sites. Plus, the water pressure just won’t compare to what we have at home. To save yourself the hassle, turn to Joico Instant Refresh Dry Shampoo ($17.99, Joico.com for salons). The formula leaves no white residue, zaps oil out in seconds and creates a lift that your blowout-deprived hair will love.

Ultra-Strength Deodorant

It’s hot, it’s humid — do we really need to provide an explanation for this one? For long periods of time, it’s best to rely on a longer lasting formula like Degree Clinical Protection in Summer Strength ($8, degreedeodorant.com). Apply this fresh scent — an apple, peach, jasmine mix — before going to bed. The deodorant produces an odor and wetness shield that’s strong enough to last throughout the following day.

Compact Mirror

As hard as it sounds, you can survive without your vanity. Just pack a compact mirror like Sephora Collection’s Touch and Go Flat Compact ($8, sephora.com). It’s small enough for on-the-go touchups, while also being big enough that you can use it to apply all of your makeup.

Sweat-Proof Bug Spray

Not a beauty essential? Think again. Not only are mosquito bites painful, but they’re not pretty either. Make bug spray, such as OFF! Active Sweat Resistant Insect Repellent ($5, walmart.com), part of your daily routine. Reapply every few hours for maximum protection.

Tinted Lip Balm with SPF

Leave most of your makeup at home, but one part you should never skip — the lip balm. I love Fresh Sugar Rose Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15 ($22.50, fresh.com) because it hydrates, adds a hint of color, and protects lips from the rays.

Makeup Applicator

Forget your pile of makeup brushes and pack a BeautyBlender ($28.95, sephora.com) instead. Although it looks small, it has so much surface space, you can apply your foundation, blush, eye shadow — really whatever you decided to pack — without washing. For a quick clean-up, use the Solid Sponge Cleanser ($15.95, sephora.com). Just dab the sponge on the solid surface and then apply a little water to rinse off.

Cleansing Wipes

Consider this your one-step skincare routine. Pacifica Purify Coconut Water Cleansing Wipes ($6, pacificaperfume.com) cleanse the face while removing oil, toxins and makeup. Aside from coconut water, they are also infused with papaya, a natural exfoliant, and aloe vera to help soothe any sunburn.

Tinted Sunscreen

What’s even better than a BB Cream or CC cream? A tinted sunscreen! BSB Culminé Glow & Go Tinted Moisturizing Sunscreen ($45, labelledayspas.com) has it all — a summer glow like a self-tanner, moisturizing properties like a lotion, SPF 30 like a sunscreen and coverup for the face (and body) like a foundation.

Instant Cooling System

When you’re outside 24/7, A/C is but a distant memory. Coldfront‘s cooling gel packs ($79.90, mycoldfront.com) may be the next best thing. Stored in an on-the-go case, you apply the palm packs on the neck or wrist for instant relief. Store in a cooler (or freezer) and they stay cold up to 12 hours after without any dripping.

