Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Jessica Pérez Spills Her Beauty Secrets

As a Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, you could very well classify Jessica Pérez as the ultimate dream girl. Flowing locks, a mesmerizing gaze, and flawless skin, it’s hard not to admire Pérez, who has also appeared in Glamour, Nylon, ELLE, and Marie Claire, worked with world-renowned photographers, and made numerous TV appearances on shows such as The Late Show with David Letterman.
So how can one possibly mimic her incredible beauty look? Let’s start with what she does on a daily basis — “My daily beauty routine is that I apply mascara, concealer, and blush/bronzer and cleanse my skin and add breakout prevention creams at night.”
"I mix this with my concealer and apply it with a sponge because it's really important to protect your skin against UV rays on a daily basis." (Aveeno Positively Radiant with SPF 15, $14.99, Target.com)
"I discovered this from a Parisian makeup artist and have used it ever since! I find that my skin can get irritated with makeup wipes, but this solution is 100% gentle and effective. I apply it with cotton circles and wipe my face clean." (Bioderma Crealine H20 Cleaning Solution, around $15)
"I also discovered these on a job as an alternative to powder. I recommend it for people that have oily skin like me!" (Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets, $4.79, Drugstore.com)
"My dermatologist, Dr. Javier Zelaya prescribed me this cream to help prevent breakouts. I apply it sparingly once a day before bed." (Epiduo Cream, by prescription only)
"It adds great volume to my hair without leaving it sticky." (Kerastase Volumactive Mousse, $38, Amazon.com)
"Hairstylist Nicole Blais introduced me to this when she was doing my hair for an event, and I found that it added the right amount of shine to my hair. I usually only apply oils to the tips of my hair and not the root." (KeSARI Hair Indian Serum Hair Oil, $31.50, KeSARIBeauty.com)
"I found that this is the concealer that best matches my skin tone, and it's not too heavy so it doesn't look 'cakey.'" (Laura Mercier Secret Concealer, $22, NeimanMarcus.com)
"This product is amazing for texture and conditioning, and it's for both men and women. I discovered it at a job, because it's made by one of the best and nicest hairdressers in the industry, Brent Lavett, and his wife." (Lavett & Chin No. 02 Pomade, $38, LavettandChin.com)