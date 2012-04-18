Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Jessica Pérez Spills Her Beauty Secrets

As a Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, you could very well classify Jessica Pérez as the ultimate dream girl. Flowing locks, a mesmerizing gaze, and flawless skin, it’s hard not to admire Pérez, who has also appeared in Glamour, Nylon, ELLE, and Marie Claire, worked with world-renowned photographers, and made numerous TV appearances on shows such as The Late Show with David Letterman.

So how can one possibly mimic her incredible beauty look? Let’s start with what she does on a daily basis — “My daily beauty routine is that I apply mascara, concealer, and blush/bronzer and cleanse my skin and add breakout prevention creams at night.”

Read on via the slideshow for Jessica’s beauty essentials and tips for makeup applications and skin break-outs.