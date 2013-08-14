10 Essentials For: Your Desk Drawer

We’re sure your desk drawers are fully supplied with pens and Post-its, but what about beauty essentials? Just like you might have a set of must-haves for your gym bag, or some to speed up your morning routine, it’s important to keep an inventory of makeup and hair products at your workplace. After all, you spend tons of time there, and if there’s one place where you should be on top of your beauty game, it’s at the office.
In an effort to help you look your best around the clock, we rounded up ten products that’ll work as hard as you do. They’ll keep you feeling gorgeous, confident and ready for any challenges the day might bring, whether it’s doing a touch-up before a huge presentation, or getting ready for a post-work dinner date.
Everything you need to go from work drab to fab in no time.
Correct imperfections like redness, dark spots and dark circles throughout the day with this genius set. It includes a pore minimizer, foundation, concealer and powder—everything you'll need to put your best face forward.
Benefit How To Look The Best At Everything Complexion Set, $30, sephora.com
Accentuate your eyes with this smoother than smooth pen-shaped liner. This rich black eyeliner will widen your eyes, it's perfect for midday touchups and can even help you create the perfect smokey eye when you're getting ready to go out with the girls after work.
Guerlain Khol Me Kajal Eyeliner, $37, nordstrom.com
Treat dry digits to a luxurious shea butter hand cream. This thick and creamy formula sinks in quickly and will leave your hands soft and smooth, never greasy.
L'Occitane Hand Cream in Rose Petals, $12, sephora.com
Flat hair and greasy roots don't stand a chance with this invisible dry shampoo. A few sprays will disguise second-day hair in an instant.
Oscar Blandi Pronto Invisible Volumizing Dr Shampoo Spray, $25, sephora.com
The only thing that should be shining at the office? Your stellar job performance, definitely not your face. These oil-absorbing papers will keep you looking fresh from morning 'til night.
Shiseido Pureness Oil-Control Blotting Paper, $18.50, sephora.com
These handy, easy to use pins will save you from even the worst hair day. With just a few twists, you'll be able to create an undone bun that only looks high maintenance.
Goody Simple Styles Spin Pins, $5.89, target.com
This pretty palette comes with nine neutral shadows that are completely office-appropriate. They're long lasting shades are perfect for daytime, but are also buildable, which can help you switch to a night look. The only downside? You'll love this palette so much, you might not want to leave it behind at the office!
Too Faced Natural Eye Neutral Eye Shadow Collection, $36, sephora.com
Hydrating and sheer, these chubby lip balms will add just the right amount of pretty color to your pout. They're subtle, lightweight, and have serious staying power, so you'll never have to worry about the color feathering or fading.
Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry, $16, sephora.com
Avoid looking ghostly under those harsh fluorescent office lights. The four shades in this quad work together to lighten and brighten up your face with just a few swipes.
Laura Mercier Illuminating Quad in Coral Red, $36, spacenk.com
Deodorants may not be glamorous (then again, neither is sweat), but you'll be thankful if you stash an extra stick in your desk drawer. We love this double-duty formula. It'll not only keep you dry and feeling fresh, but it also helps soothe irritated skin and prevent razor burn.
Secret Outlast and Olay Sport Fresh Scent Antiperspirant and Deodorant, $3.79, target.com