10 Essentials For: Your Desk Drawer

We’re sure your desk drawers are fully supplied with pens and Post-its, but what about beauty essentials? Just like you might have a set of must-haves for your gym bag, or some to speed up your morning routine, it’s important to keep an inventory of makeup and hair products at your workplace. After all, you spend tons of time there, and if there’s one place where you should be on top of your beauty game, it’s at the office.

In an effort to help you look your best around the clock, we rounded up ten products that’ll work as hard as you do. They’ll keep you feeling gorgeous, confident and ready for any challenges the day might bring, whether it’s doing a touch-up before a huge presentation, or getting ready for a post-work dinner date.

More From Beauty High:

10 Weird Beauty Tricks That Really Work

Land the Job: Beauty Inspiration For Your Next Interview

Stress-Relief Skin Care We Could All Use