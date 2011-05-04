Beauty Editorial: Brilliant Brights In Elle France

Spring 2011 was all about the brightsnot only in terms of the bold, colorful clothing (Prada and Jil Sander, anyone?), but also when it came to the makeup. Fendi and Jil Sander sent models down the runway with juicy, hot pink lips, and designers like Derek Lam, Peter Som and Yigal Azroul accented the girls’ eyes with vivid liner in shades like fluorescent pink and yellow. In a beauty editorial in the latest issue of Elle France, model Toni Garrn tests out the brights trend with brilliant results, thanks to makeup artist Romy Soleimani.

Photos via Fashion Gone Rogue