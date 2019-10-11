5 Products Our Senior Beauty Editor Always Keeps at Her Desk

Scroll To See More Images

One of the best perks about being an editor is getting to test out heaps of new products every workday, but very few make it into our permanent, holy grail collection. Plenty of packages packed with samples and new product launches make it to our desks on a daily basis, and since it’s part of the job to test out as many out as possible so we can tell you which one’s are worth your attention (and money, for that matter), it’s safe to say that when we do happen to discover a new must-have that we can’t stop reaching for, it must be good. Our senior beauty editor, Nikki Brown, gets to engage in plenty of exciting unboxings with packages filled to the brim with makeup, hair and skincare products each day, so it’s pretty safe to say her product knowledge and recs are to be trusted. “As a beauty editor, my desk always looks like a beauty warehouse or dump site, but these are the things I actually use on a daily or weekly basis,” she says.

Part of the fun of working in the industry is getting to take home some of our favorites to add to our vanities and bathroom shelves or gift to colleagues, but it’s also important to keep a few products ready and available at our desks in case a last-minute desk side, meeting or event crops up. I asked Nikki to share some of her favorite beauty-editor-approved products that she actually keeps at her desk at all times, regardless of the rotating lineup of samples, boxes and well, more boxes trickling in on the reg.

1. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Luminizer

“I am the self-professed lip gloss connoisseur and since 2017, nothing has come close to permanently replacing my Gloss Bomb. It might just be the most perfect gloss to ever exist. It’s glossy without going overboard, actually stays on for a couple hours and smells like dessert. Plus, I just love the sheer tint of the original shade. If it ever gets discontinued, I might have to slide into Rihanna’s DMs.”

2. Malin + Goetz Leather Perfume

“I hoard perfume like the walking dead are coming for my beauty closet. It’s a habit I’ve tried to break, but ultimately gave into because I just love smelling things. Right now, I have 7 (plus a mini 7-piece set) sitting on my desk because I never know what kind of mood I’ll be in. As of late, I’m definitely transitioning to heavier scents for fall and this one is just *chef’s kiss*. If you’re wondering what Leather smells like, think woody notes muted by softer florals.”

3. Bath & Body Works Sweater Weather Candle

“Okay, so wall plug-ins are not my jam and room sprays never last as long as you want. I find having a candle on my desk leaves a lingering scent in the air, even if it’s not actually lit. Bath & Body Works candles are the best of the best—I almost always have one at work and home. Their new Sweater Weather range is seriously one of my favorites ever. There’s a sweet something that I’m guessing comes from the juniper berry, but then there’s this spa-like scent coming from sage and eucalyptus. It actually does smell like a cozy sweater feels, if that makes sense.”

4. Butter London Nail Scrubbers

“I don’t wear makeup everyday, but I almost always have a manicure, sans acrylic tips because my nail beds are sensitive. My only problem is I will ride it out to the very last chip. When it’s to create content for work, I don’t have a problem showing off my bare face, but a chipped mani? That’s a big no-no. These scrubbers cut my time in half because I don’t have to track down paper towels or cotton swabs and soak each one in remover, which creates a mess next to my laptop.”

5. Nubian Goat’s Milk & Chai Hand Cream

“I’m constantly washing my hands, because #germs, so hand cream is a must because ashiness just isn’t cute. I’ve always loved this brand (which started out as Black-owned); specifically its body care products. The Goat’s Milk & Chai range is one of its newest and this hand cream feels so luxurious and silky-smooth. I’m also impressed with how long it actually keeps my hands hydrated.”

