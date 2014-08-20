8 Products Beauty Editors Are Most Excited About This Fall

Enjoy those last few weeks of sun, ladies. Fall will be here very, very soon! While we’re sad to see days at the beach go, we’re sort of excited about fall leaves, boots, and pumpkin spice lattes.

We’re also looking forward to revamping our beauty closet for the season, and consulted some of our favorite beauty girls about what they are currently coveting the most for the cooler weather. Start your shopping lists now!