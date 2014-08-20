8 Products Beauty Editors Are Most Excited About This Fall

Enjoy those last few weeks of sun, ladies. Fall will be here very, very soon! While we’re sad to see days at the beach go, we’re sort of excited about fall leaves, boots, and pumpkin spice lattes.
We’re also looking forward to revamping our beauty closet for the season, and consulted some of our favorite beauty girls about what they are currently coveting the most for the cooler weather. Start your shopping lists now!
"My pumpkin spice latte of the beauty realm (you know, the fab thing that only occurs when marble notebooks make their fall debut) is all hair-related. Cooler, dryer air means I can stretch my blowouts a couple days longer and switch out my conditioners to more volumizing formulas. I love, love, love the Kerastase Densifique line because it helps keep my long hair strong and resilient without weighing it down (the key to making a good blowout last)," says Bryce Gruber of The Luxury Spot.
"I am in love with the new Hourglass 1.5MM Mechanical Gel eyeliner. I have never been one to go crazy over a liner (but that's just because I could never use it anywhere but under my eyes!) I'm an old-school rigid contact lens wearer and every time I lined the inner rim of my eyes, it would rub off on the lenses, get in my eyes and make a mess. This liner dries in about 25 seconds (record time), and it's also smooth and goes on beautifully. I can see all kinds of cool looks with this for fall. Sold." Lianne Farbes, TheMakeupGirl
"Of all the fall launches, the product which excites me most is the new Lancome Grandiose mascara ($32, Sephora.com). It features a fancy swan-neck angled wand that gets every lash (even the teeny ones at the inner corners) and makes your lashes look absurdly huge. It's an instant classic." – Nadine Jolie Courtney, nadinejoliecourtney.com
I'm really looking forward to wearing much deeper, darker hues on my finger nails and toes! I love the summer brights, but my first foray into accepting the start of the new season is with an appropriately-hued nail polish shade. Morgan Taylor's got some deep blues and purples I've had my eye on, such as Night Owl and Denim Du Jour ($8.50, LoxaBeauty.com), that will surely be perfect for the fall. – Julia DiNardo, Fashion Pulse Daily
"I'm most excited for Charlotte Tilbury's SICKENING (in the best way) ENTIRE line of makeup to launch in September. I got to try out a few favorites, like the Feline Flick liquid liner pen and her signature not-hyperbolically named Magic Cream, but I'm going to go out and PURCHASE a bunch of stuff. I need her Supermodel Body slimmer shimmer, Colour Chameleon shadow pencil in Bronzed Garnet and K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick (includes a seed extract from lipstick tree, a real plant) in Bitch Perfect. And then I'm going to take on a LOT of freelance work!" – Amber Katz, rouge18.com
"I'm looking forward to the deeper shades for fall. I always love a nude lip but I'm ready to put on my boots and pull out a warm, berry hue for September. I don't have much (or any really) top lip, and City Cosmetics City Lips in Sangria ($35, citycosmetics.com) takes care of both. A perfect autumn shade and gives my pucker some plump."– Megan O'Brien, Megsmakeup.com
"I'm looking forward to Sisley-Paris' Black Rose Precious Face Oil ($235, NeimanMarcus.com). I'm a skincare fanatic and now I'm obsessed with face oils. Sisley skincare is wonderful and now that they are adding face oils it gives me another beauty-ful reason to love them." – Julia Coney, All About the Pretty
"I cannot wait for the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream ($60, QVC.com) to launch in September! I'm such a huge fan of that line (especially the moisturizer) and recently got a small sample of the eye cream and it feels AMAZING! I can't wait to properly try it out!" - Lara Eurdolian, Pretty Connected