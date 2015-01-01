8 Beauty Conversations You’ve Definitely Had With Your Friends

Scroll To See More Images

When you’ve found a friend who feels the same passion for dry shampoo, sheet masks, and charcoal-infused facial scrubs, there’s a high chance that all your conversations will revolve around (or at least circle back to) beauty products and procedures. You should also consider yourself lucky to have found someone willing to talk in-depth about the importance of Tory Burch’s arrival into the cosmetic industry and the difference between gel and powder brow-fillers. Aren’t all big beauty breaks better shared with a friend? Believe us, we have spent countless hours texting about moisturizing lipstick and cleansing oils, all of which have been essential to our well-being. If you and your friends constantly chat about all things hair, makeup and skincare, there’s a chance something similar to one of these 8 hilarious beauty conversations has once lived in your inbox.

Makeup Over Boys

Boys take the backseat when there are free makeovers being given away. Would you ever dream of saying no to a professionally-applied cat-eye? Didn’t think so.

When Your Handbag Is Your Vanity

Ask any woman at any given time how many lip products they have in their handbag and you’ll probably need to start counting on more than two hands. Lip gloss, lipstick in multiple finishes, plenty of balm and scrub, well, they’re all purse essentials if you ask us.



The Power of Dry Shampoo

No girl can deny the impact dry shampoo has made in her hair washing routine. Making blowouts lasts for days on end, this stuff holds a sweet, sweet place in our hearts and has led many of conversations.

The Panic of a Pimple

Let’s face it. Half the time we have a blemish, no one else even notices. But that’s not to say we don’t still follow up with our friends.

When You Claim You’re Finally Going to Get a New Cut

How many hours have you spent thoughtfully conversing the idea of a completely new cut with your girlfriends, only to get into the salon and ask for “just a trim”? That’s what we thought.

Big Hair, Don’t Care

We all yearn for voluminous hair, so much so that sometimes we go a tad overboard with the styling spray, blow-dryer, and teasing. But then again, who ever said there were rules to how big your bouffant can be?

Gym Vs. Manicure

It’s a constant struggle. Do you use your only free night to head over to the gym and jump on the elliptical or do you go for a different kind of relaxation completely and finally get that manicure your chipped nails are begging for? Your friends will no doubt help you decide.

Beauty Budgeting

There’s a new makeup line that just landed in your nearest beauty store, and you’re finding it hard to justify spending major cash on yet another tube of lipstick. So what do you do? Consult your closest pals who will mostly likely remind you that budgeting is all about give and take. Plus, packing your lunch for a week isn’t that bad, right?

