10 of the Best Beauty Collaborations of All Time

Beauty companies collaborating with designers has become a popular trend among many of our favorite makeup brands and we always get excited when the next collection is announced. While not all of us can afford clothes from our favorite designers, some of us can still possess something with their name when they create a line of makeup products. Yes, we can have a bit of Karl Lagerfeld in our makeup bag or Alice + Olivia in our bathroom.

Some collaborations aren’t even with well-known celebrities but instead bring us back to childhood, like MAC’s Barbie or Hello Kitty collection. While MAC is well known for their many collaborations, other companies should be noted for their successful collections. This is why we’re bringing you the best makeup collaborations, in no particular order, because that would be much, much too hard. These collections reflect the style of the collaborator and brought us shades to die for.

What makes them even more special is the limited edition marketing. If you want that Andy Warhol collection by NARS, you better run, not walk, to the nearest Sephora or jump on your computer to order before it’s sold out. Because even if it’s a little tube of lipstick, we still feel special owning something that’s “limited edition” and only for purchase for a short amount of time.

Check out the slideshow to see our favorite beauty collaborations then tell us, which is your favorite?