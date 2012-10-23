10 of the Best Beauty Collaborations of All Time

Beauty companies collaborating with designers has become a popular trend among many of our favorite makeup brands and we always get excited when the next collection is announced. While not all of us can afford clothes from our favorite designers, some of us can still possess something with their name when they create a line of makeup products. Yes, we can have a bit of Karl Lagerfeld in our makeup bag or Alice + Olivia in our bathroom.
Some collaborations aren’t even with well-known celebrities but instead bring us back to childhood, like MAC’s Barbie or Hello Kitty collection. While MAC is well known for their many collaborations, other companies should be noted for their successful collections. This is why we’re bringing you the best makeup collaborations, in no particular order, because that would be much, much too hard. These collections reflect the style of the collaborator and brought us shades to die for.
What makes them even more special is the limited edition marketing. If you want that Andy Warhol collection by NARS, you better run, not walk, to the nearest Sephora or jump on your computer to order before it’s sold out. Because even if it’s a little tube of lipstick, we still feel special owning something that’s “limited edition” and only for purchase for a short amount of time.
Check out the slideshow to see our favorite beauty collaborations then tell us, which is your favorite?
In July 2010, Alice + Olivia paired with MAC for a collection of glamorous and fun colors. The vibrant shades definitely reflected the spirit of Alice + Olivia.
Katy Perry is always wowing us with her nail art so it only made sense when she collaborated with OPI in January 2011. She introduced five nail colors, two with glitter (one was called Teenage Dream).
Pantone collaborated with Sephora back in March with its Color of the Year, Tangerine Tango. The collection featured tangerine lipsticks, nail colors, and some faux feather eyelashes.
We couldn't wait for the NARS Andy Warhol collection to come out this October. The palettes not only consisted of some gorgeous colors, but they featured Andy Warhol art and quotes to inspire you as you do your makeup. (Available at sephora.com)
Topshop had collaborated with designers before, but not for its beauty line until Louise Gray this fall. Like her runway shows, the collection is young and fun, with bright lipsticks and glitter pots. (Available at topshop.com)
When we found out Karl Lagerfeld was collaborating with Shu Uemura, we knew it wasn't a collection to miss. The line consists of two eye palettes for green or purple smokey eyes, false lashes, nail polish, lip shades, tools, and a makeup box to put everything in. (Available online at shuuemura.com)
Alexander Wang partnered up with Sally Hansen for his Spring 2012 show to bring us three cool shades, one conveniently named oxblood, the popular color this fall.
For all of you Mad Men lovers out there, this collaboration was a big hit in March 2012. Estée Lauder came out with a red lipstick and rose cream blush inspired by the show's ladies.
L'Wren Scott brought her signature red to Lancome when she released a collection including a dark red lipstick, lipgloss, eyeshadow palette, mascara, and nail polish. The collection was available in December 2010.
Kate Moss has been the face of Rimmel for years, then she collaborated
on a collection of lipstick lines for the brand in a velvety matte
finish. (Available now from drugstore.com)