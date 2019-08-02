7 Makeup Closet Tours That’ll Leave You Impressed and Overwhelmed

Scroll To See More Images

Somewhere between the ages of eight and well, now, the Internet eclipsed all of our home decor dreams by playing insider to the not-so-humble abodes of glam icons. This includes a personal guilty pleasure: watching some of the most extra beauty closet tours ever. As these massive spaces stuffed with jaw-dropping beauty stashes gives your storage space a run for its money, your imaginary luxe-beauty world is flipped upside down upon realizing it exists in the rare reality of someone else who did it way better.

To be blunt, being told Santa isn’t real was an unforgettable knee to the gut, but nothing hit harder than a few adults stomping on my amateur beauty collection with their bottomless drawers filled with every makeup product imaginable. Some people outgrow their Easy-Bake Oven and into a real kitchen, while others turn their toy cars into luxury convertibles—but material girls build a personal candy shop oozing with makeup products.

As these Glam-Gods take you on a personal tour around their in-home Sephora shops, pay close attention to product detail and their superb organizational skills to help kick-start the construction of your own beauty bungalow.

Mario Dedivanovic

Of course, Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist lives in a pool of the most luxurious beauty products. The makeup master mind’s stash includes iconic products from as far back as the 1920’s. His makeup sanctuary is large enough to fit an incredible amount of goodies as he receives somewhere from five to seven boxes full of makeup per day.

Patrick Simondac

Famously known as Patrick Starrr, the beauty guru is a proud owner of one of the most epic beauty collections. In his larger-than-life storage closet, he has perfected the art of organization by dedicating each shelf or drawer to a specific type of product.

Huda Kattan

The Iraqi-American makeup artist, beauty blogger, and entrepreneur, holds one of the most drool-worthy beauty closets known to man. She turned her closet into a personal sanctuary after converting her master bedroom into a “dream closet,” complete with an attached bathroom.

Tati Westbrook

The American internet personality and makeup artist flaunts her extravagant beauty room. The grandiosity of space provides her with so much shelf space from her built-in cabinet system filled with fun, fabulous items.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, fashion icon and CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, takes pride in her massive “Glam Room.” Her personal beauty heaven is surrounded by glass mirrors and includes overflowing drawers exclusive for her makeup—the iconic beauty space is complete with an attached bathroom.

Olivia Jade

The California-based influencer is given a galore of products on a daily basis in order to keep up with her social media presence. She has a room in her home dedicated to all of her makeup products which is inclusive of a nail polish closet, a drawer for self-tanners, and two closets to store all the gear needed for the perfect in-home photoshoot.

BeautyyBird

The Youtuber who has earned a lot of fame for her makeup tutorials and beauty tips makes all the magic happen in a master bedroom she converted into a luxury beauty room. Inclusive of shoe storage, a personal bathroom, office space, and plenty of room for all of her makeup goods—this is a beauty heaven.