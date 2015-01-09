Red Carpet “It Girls” to Watch This Awards Season

Awards season is officially in full swing, which means celebrities, nominees, and entertainment personalities alike will be taking the red carpet by storm with their perfectly polished fingers, bold makeup looks, and envy-inducing hairstyles. While we will always be intrigued by Emma Stone‘s ever-changing hair color or the polish Reese Witherspoon chooses to show off in the mani cam, another group of celebs has caught our eye.
From ‘Game of Thrones’ star Natalie Dormer to ‘The Theory of Everything’ breakout star Felicity Jones, there’s a new generation of Hollywood “It Girls” who have been making major moves when it comes to celeb hair and makeup inspiration. Here, we rounded up 10 actresses who are bound to present a slew of flawless beauty looks this awards season.
Starring opposite Eddie Redmayne in this year's 'The Theory of Everything,' keep your eyes out for Felicity Jones on the awards season red carpet. Whether she chooses a slicked back style or a elegant updo, she'll prove to be one of 2015's biggest hair (and movie) stars.
Photo:
FayesVision/WENN.com
British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw's curly, intricate updos and bold lips (this look made us squeal) landed her a spot on our list. After 'Jupiter Ascending' releases in 2015, a movie she stars in with Channing Tatum, we have a feeling she'll become a regular on the red carpet.
Photo:
Mike Marsland / Getty Images
It's no secret. 'Jame the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez has the best hair. We're always trying to mimic the tousled style she wears on her Golden Globe-nominated TV show, and we can't wait to see what 'do she chooses for one of the industry's most glamorous events.
Photo:
Nikki Nelson/WENN.com
With a role in the buzz-worthy flick of the year 'Selma,' Tessa Thompson is a name you won't forget. We're currently crushing on her voluminous tendrils and glowy complexion and hope to see her make all the Oscars Best Beauty lists.
Photo:
Bridow/WENN.com
'Game of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer takes risks. She was one of the many celebs to debut an edgy half-shaved style in 2014 and walks the red carpet with eye-catching liner and lipstick. Often transitioning between unexpected and classic looks, this girl always keeps us guessing. 2015 is bound to be her beauty year.
Photo:
Joe/WENN.com
Raise your hand if you're obsessed with 'True Detective' star Alexandra Daddario's lipstick! Favoring full brows and extreme side parts, this 28-year-old actress cannot be missed.
Photo:
Bridow/WENN.com
Her famous sibling's name will ring a bell. Lola Kirke is the 24-year-old sister of 'Girls' star Jemima Kirke and stars in this year's blockbuster 'Gone Girl.' Her healthy locks rival that of Kate Middleton and always gets the "no makeup" makeup look right.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
"The Grand Budapest Hotel' is up for a few Golden Globes, and we couldn't be more excited to see what cast member Saoirse Ronan has in store for the carpet. If it's anything like this tousled chignon she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year, we'll be happy campers.
Photo:
Brian To/WENN.com
'Downton Abbey' star Lily James makes our list for her honey blonde hair color and her perfectly-placed highlighter.
Photo:
Simon Burchell/WENN.com
'Hunger Games' star Willow Shields is bound to be making a few appearances this awards season. While this teen star is often seen in a glossy or matte nude lip, her daring hairstyles can never be tracked. Here's hoping for another wavy 'do like this in 2015.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com