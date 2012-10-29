Beauty Buzz: Kate Middleton Named UK’s Most Naturally Beautiful Woman, Plus Halloween Treats and More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

Does your man head to the salon for a facial? One man’s facialist tells all (and it’s hilarious). [Allure]

Coming soon to Target: an expanded variety of multicultural beauty products, meaning something for everyone. [Bella Sugar]

In not-so-shocking-but-entirely-smile-inducing news, Kate Middleton has been named UK’s “Most Naturally Beautiful Woman”. Way to go, Wills. [In Style UK]

Question: How do I re-apply lipstick but avoid lipstick build up? Here’s what The Cut has to say. [The Cut]

Trick or treating this year? Opt for these healthy choices to avoid a break out due to sugar overload. [Glamour]

