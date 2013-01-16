Beauty Buzz: Get to Know Zosia Mamet of “Girls,” Learn the Cast Secrets of “Deception,” More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Meet Zosia Mamet, our favorite emoji-loving character from “Girls.” [Huffington Post]

2. Learn how the cast of the new TV show “Deception” keeps themselves looking good on and off camera. [StyleList]

3. Abbey Lee Kershaw, one of our favorite top models, returns to editorials in this month’s “Harper’s Bazaar” and will be making her big screen debut soon. But, our pending question is – what do you think of her latest hairstyle? [Style.com]

4. One of the biggest reasons we girls don’t workout more often (or so we claim) is we don’t want to ruin our good hair days. Here are ways to help your blowout last through a workout. [Allure]

5. So after being the boy who cried wolf many, many times, Kim Kardashian finally cut bangs for real, with the help of hair pro Jen Atkin. [Glamour]

Image via Noam Galai for StyleList