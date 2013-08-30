Beauty Buzz: Women Waste $8000 On Wrong Shades of Makeup, Epic Fall Nail Polish Guide, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. A new study claims that women waste almost $8000 on wrong shades of makeup in a lifetime. [Tribune]

2. Hayden Panetierre showed off a new ‘do yesterday (blunt bangs and a sleek chop) but is it just a wig? [Glamour]

3. Here is your epic guide to fall nail polish, because as sad as we are to admit it, summer is just about over. [Refinery29]

4. Learn how to find the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, just in time for the new season. [Daily Makeover]

5. Cinnamon oil could help to promote hair growth by stimulating blood flow to the hair follicles. [Allure]

Image via Istock