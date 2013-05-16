Beauty Buzz: Why Red Lipstick Will Always Be In Style, DIY a Flower Crown, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. In case you ever doubted it, here are 50 reasons as to why red lipstick will never go out of style. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Find out which nail polishes you should be painting on your toes for the summer months. [Allure]

3. Hayden Panettiere wore a very…interesting…braid to the ABC Upfronts the other night, pulling a lot of textured, tight curls into a braid. [Glamour]

4. Our favorite celebrities share their beauty must-haves (like the hair product that makes Diane Kruger’s coif look perfect all the time). [Daily Makeover]

5. Brighten up your summer hairstyles with a flower crown that you can make yourself. [Birchbox]

Image via Imaxtree