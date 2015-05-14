Beauty Buzz: Where the Kardashian’s Giant Salads Come From, Homemade Hair Recipes, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Khloe Kardashian reveals where the family gets those giant salads they chow down on while filming, plus which sister she’d give a makeover to. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

2. Homemade hair mask recipes you can whip up with ingredients you already have in your cabinet. [Daily Makeover]

3. The deal on eyelash sculpting—and products you can use to master the technique. [Byrdie]

4. Why dome-shaped products, from highlights to bronzers, are EVERYWHERE right now. [Allure]

5. Actress Stacy Martin has been named the face of Miu Miu’s first ever fragrance which launches in September. [Press Release]