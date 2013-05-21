Beauty Buzz: What to Know About Bikini Wax Pain, A Braided Updo in Less Than 10 Minutes, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. A braided updo is the best hairstyle for summer, and you’ll be able to do this one in 10 minutes or less with the video above. [Birchbox]

2. Zoom in on the celebrity manicures at Cannes, or what we like to call, “Cannicures.” [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Heading for a bikini wax to prep for the beach? Here’s what normal pain looks like, and what you should totally avoid at the salon. [Allure]

4. Tricks to disguise thinning hair, straight from the professionals. [Daily Makeover]

5. The strange reason you should be wearing blue nail polish on your toes this summer. [Cosmopolitan]