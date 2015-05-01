StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: What Hair Plopping Does for Curly Hair, The Best Beauty Books, More

Victoria Moorhouse
by
hair plopping for curly hair

Imaxtree

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Heard of the term hair plopping? It’s a heat-free way to dry (and define!) curly hair—and here’s how you do it. [Marie Claire]

2. Beauty books—from your favorite stars and industry pros—that belong on your bookshelf. [Daily Makeover]

3. Japan’s best-selling mascara is relaunching in the U.S. with a new nourishing formula. [Beauty Blitz]

4. How to get nail polish spills off of clothes, wood, and more. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

5. A woman wrote a letter thanking Dove for their inspiring campaign messages and the beauty products that four generations of women in her family use—what resulted is this must-see video [YouTube]

