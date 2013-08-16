Beauty Buzz: How to Watercolor Nails, Sugar May Be Deadly, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Get artistic this week and learn how to watercolor your own fingernails. [Makeup.com]

2. A new study shows that mice that were fed 25% more sugar in their daily diet proved to be toxic, an amount that the scientists claimed was equal to a healthy human diet, plus three cans of soda. EEK! [Huff Po]

3. Everyone wants to look like a model, so why not follow a model’s skin care routine? Here is Karolina Kurkova’s. [The Cut]

4. YouTube’s most popular beauty vlogger Michelle Phan has launched her own line of cosmetics, em, out now. [Fashionista]

5. We love a little bit of good Pinterest inspiration, so here are the 15 best top knots to get you through a rough week. [Daily Makeover]