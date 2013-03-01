Beauty Buzz: Watch All 1400 Scents Launched in 2012 Be Combined, Leona Lewis to Work With The Body Shop, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh#BHbuzz

1. H&M’s latest brand launch, & Other Stories, will also include an extremely expansive beauty line. [Glamour]

2. An artist combined every single scent that was launched in 2012 and called it “Everything” and it’s now on exhibit in Paris. [Jezebel]

3. Carven is working on it’s beauty comeback with a new fragrance, Carven Le Parfum. [WWD]

4. The Body Shop is working with singer Leona Lewis on a limited-edition collection of fragrances and makeup for spring. [WWD]

5. Find out the 5 key rules of face powder that every girl should know. [Daily Makeover]