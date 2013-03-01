StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Watch All 1400 Scents Launched in 2012 Be Combined, Leona Lewis to Work With The Body Shop, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Watch All 1400 Scents Launched in 2012 Be Combined, Leona Lewis to Work With The Body Shop, More

Rachel Adler
by

Everything

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh#BHbuzz

1. H&M’s latest brand launch, & Other Stories, will also include an extremely expansive beauty line. [Glamour]

2. An artist combined every single scent that was launched in 2012 and called it “Everything” and it’s now on exhibit in Paris. [Jezebel]

3. Carven is working on it’s beauty comeback with a new fragrance, Carven Le Parfum. [WWD]

4. The Body Shop is working with singer Leona Lewis on a limited-edition collection of fragrances and makeup for spring. [WWD]

5. Find out the 5 key rules of face powder that every girl should know. [Daily Makeover]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share