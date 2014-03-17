Beauty Buzz: Versace-Inspired Nails from J.Lo’s Music Video, Sofia Vergara Launches Scent, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Get up-close and personal with the gorgeous Versace-inspired nails from J.Lo’s new video, designed by manicurist Tom Bachik. [Instagram]

2. Sofia Vergara is expanding her brand and will be launching a fragrance (smell like a sex siren!) next. [WWD]

3. Michelle Phan, famed vlogger, says the reason that people in bedrooms are more successful than high-gloss brand videos is because they’re more authentic. [Racked]

4. The heir to the Rochas designs is launching her own fragrance line. [WWD]

5. It seems as if all of the celebrities we love are getting engaged – here are their wedding hairstyle predictions, straight from the pros. [Daily Makeover]

Image via @TomBachik