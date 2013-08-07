Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens Goes Ombre, Marc Jacobs Beauty to Have Full Store, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Vanessa Hudgens has taken the changing up your hair for fall rule seriously, trying out a new ombre hue. [People StyleWatch]

2. Rumor has it that Marc Jacobs will be switching up his collection accessory’s store on Bleecker Street in NYC to be an outpost for his beauty line’s debut on Friday. [Racked]

3. Here is your handy dermatologist dictionary, full of words your doc may drop, but you may not understand. [Makeup.com]

4. Learn how to refresh your sweaty hair, post-workout, without needing a full-on shampoo. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Did you know that you could prevent oily skin? Follow these tips to banish it for good! [Daily Makeover]