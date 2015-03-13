Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens Joins The Bob Club, A Transgender Teen Is the Face of Clean & Clear, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Vanessa Hudgens just joined the bob club with a blunt edgy version of the haircut. [Refinery 29]

2. Clean & Clear selected 14-year-old transgender girl, Jazz Jennings, to be the face of their “See The Me Real” campaign. [Popsugar]

3. Everyone’s favorite $10 and under makeup brand, E.l.f. has just released their first skincare offering. Find out how they perform. [xoVain]

4. So you went a little HAM with the tweezers. Here’s how to cope. [Byrdie]

5. French manicures are apparently back… but not like the one your mom wears. [Daily Makeover]