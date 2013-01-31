Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens Chops Her Hair, NARS Launches a New Multiple, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celeb to go for the “chop” showing off a cute shoulder-length lob. [Cosmopolitan]

2. The Clarins sisters latest videos prove that they aren’t just smart about skin care, they also know how to wield a makeup brush. [The Cut]

3. NARS is launching a limited-edition Multiple in honor of their 413 Bleecker store. Get ’em while you can. [Style.com]

4. The latest Hollywood nail trend apparently has a bit of an ’80s flair. [People StyleWatch]

5. Trying to grow out your bangs? Learn how to style them for an event even when they’re in that pesky in-between phase. [Bellasugar]