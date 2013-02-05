Beauty Buzz: Valentine’s Day Nail Art, Gucci Guilty Black Commercial, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Get into the Valentine’s Day spirit with this DIY lace doily nail design. [Bellasugar]

2. Beyonce’s hairstylist Rita Hazan spills on the details of her fabulous hair color (that we saw from every single angle) as she killed it onstage at the halftime show of the Super Bowl. [Fashionista]

3. Jin Soon Choi let it spill that she’s excited to be working with Prabal Gurung again this season since he lets her get creative with the nail art – so we’re crossing our fingers for another awesome manicure (remember last season’s bloody tips??) [The Cut]

4. Gucci has released a new installment of their Gucci Guilty commercial for their latest scent, Gucci Guilty Black, starring Evan Rachel Wood and Chris Evans. [YouTube]

5. Learn how to MacGyver your lipstick for four other uses. [Daily Makeover]