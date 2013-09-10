Beauty Buzz: Tyra Banks Poses as Cara Delevingne, Rihanna’s New Mullet, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Tyra Banks just did a shoot posing as Cara Delevingne (and other models), and the resemblance is uncanny. [Jezebel]

2. Rihanna’s latest hairstyle? A gothic mullet (send help). [Grazia Daily]

3. While models descended on NYC, celebs flocked to Toronto for the Toronto Film Festival, being their always fashionable selves. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. Learn how to easily cheat a chipped manicure into a gorgeous glitter manicure with these tips. [Daily Makeover]

5. Marc Jacobs tests his beauty products out (on himself) to prove that they actually are “Boy Tested, Girl Approved.” [HuffPo]

Image via Tyra Banks Twitter