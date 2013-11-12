Beauty Buzz: Tricks for Taking a Better Selfie, Best Haircuts for Straight Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We’ve all been there – learn how to do it the right way. Here are 8 beauty tricks for taking your best selfie. [Makeup.com]

2. Pat McGrath teaches us how to use the gold lipstick (we know, gold lipstick??) from the new Dolce&Gabbana holiday collection. [YouTube]

3. Adele may have pulled out from a huge deal with L’Oreal, shocking the brand and the beauty world, but proving that the celeb doesn’t want to put her face anywhere just for a paycheck. [Marie Claire UK]

4. Need hair inspiration? Here are the best haircuts for straight hair – at any length. [Daily Makeover]

5. Avoid being that annoying girl at the gym (yep, we said it) with these tips. [The Vivant]

Image via Makeup.com