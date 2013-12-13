Beauty Buzz: Trick to Natural-Looking Foundation, ‘American Hustle’ Hair Secrets, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Here are 9 weird things that YouTube vloggers use to curl their hair (and film videos for). [Glamour]

2. Want the trick to natural-looking foundation? Steal makeup artist Gucci Westman’s. [Daily Makeover]

3. A Beverly Hills salon is adding a new service to their menus: hair extension rentals. If you’re comfortable with wearing hair that has been on someone else’s scalp, go for it. [Racked]

4. Already a front-runner in awards season, “American Hustle’s” ’70s glam has some great hair – and the hair department head spills the secrets behind the set. [The Cut]

5. If you love intricate nail art, you’ll want to bookmark this date of the Nailympics which takes place in February in Italy! [Style.com]

