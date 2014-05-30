StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Tracy Anderson Teams Up with Scünci, Kim K. Used Drugstore Makeup at Her Wedding, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson has become a spokesperson for hair product brand Scünci. [Racked]

2. The makeup artist and hairstylist who worked with Kim K. on her wedding day have revealed the products they used – and you can actually afford them. [Glamour]

3. Do you find yourselves gawking at celebrities trying to figure out how they still look so darn amazing? Us, too. Here are 10 celebrities who just keep getting better with age. [Daily Makeover]

4. As the summer sun heats up, learn how to avoid damage and sunproof your hair. [Allure]

5. Stay in shape this summer, even on-the-go, with these healthy fast food options. [StyleCaster]

Image via Instagram

