Beauty Buzz: Tom Ford’s New Spring Lipstick Line, Customize Your Own Nail Wraps Online, More

1. Jamberry just launched its nail art customization tool, making it possible for girls everywhere to customize nail wraps for themselves. [Jamberry]

2. Animal testing no more (sort of)! Shiseido has eliminated most of its testing on animals as per the European ban. [WWD]

3. Tom Ford introduced his new spring lipstick line and it’s everything we ever could have hoped for. [Bellasugar]

4. Does where you live determine how much makeup you wear? Hold on to your cowboy hats, Dallas, because apparently women hailing from this Texas city are the most manicured in the world. [Daily Makeover]

5. In the latest issue of Cosmo, Vanessa Hudgens rocks turquoise nail art that is absolutely lustworthy. [Cosmopolitan]