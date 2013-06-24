Beauty Buzz: Tom Ford on Why Men Should Wear Makeup, Pineapple Pedicures, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Are juice fasts the new religion? It sure seems like it. [The Cut]

2. Heading to the Hamptons for a weekend in the sun? These are the beauty services you’ll need to check out while you’re soaking up the sunshine. [Allure]

3. Tom Ford recently announced his men’s skin care launch, and now he’s speaking out about why men should wear makeup. Do you agree? [Fashionista]

4. Six myths about sunscreen were just totally busted. [Daily Makeover]

5. Your pedicure just got an upgrade: you may now enjoy coconut and pineapple pedicures after a long day wearing heels. [Cosmopolitan]

Image via iStock