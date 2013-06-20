Beauty Buzz: Tom Ford Launching Men’s Skin Care, Shocking Beauty Products From Asia, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Alexander McQueen is stepping back into the fragrance scene once again after two prior tries in 2003 and 2005. Third time’s the charm? [Elle]

2. Tom Ford’s new venture into men’s luxury skin care is launching this fall. Get ready for some well-groomed gentlemen to be hitting the streets. [WWD]

3. Your clear nail polish is good for a lot more than just painting your nails. These 10 uses for top coat will make your life so much easier. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. Learn what’s right and what’s wrong about concealing your under eyes, all via GIF’s. Something to remember: it’s all about the formula and the shade. [The Cut]

5. Are these beauty products from Asia actually working? See for yourself. [Real Self]

Image via Tom Ford

