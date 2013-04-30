Beauty Buzz: The Secrets to Growing Your Hair Out, Why You Need 2 Skin Care Routines, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Still trying to get your hair to grow to that goal length? Learn the secrets to long, gorgeous hair. [Allure]

2. Drybar founder Alli Webb dishes about her five beauty obsessions that she needs at all times. [Well + Good]

3. The reasoning behind a nighttime and morning skin care routine, explained. [Daily Makeover]

4. The beauty queens in South Korea have created quite a buzz for all looking the same, but when it comes down to it, don’t most beauty queens look similar? [Real Self]

5. Why you should apply concealer after your foundation. [The Beauty Department]

Image via Istock