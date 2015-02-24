Beauty Buzz: The Natural Hair Guide, Emma Stone’s Oscars Look, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Girls with natural hair, Byrdie’s got your guide to working with your natural texture. [Byrdie]

2. Emma Stone looked amazing at this past Sunday’s Oscars. Find out how to re-create her look, by the makeup artist who made it happen. [Daily Makeover]

3. Lily Collins has jumped aboard the Pixie wagon and nails it. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

4. Watch a working day in the life of Charlotte Tilbury, makeup artist to Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne (to name a couple), as she works her magic backstage at Rachel Zoe‘s NYFW show. [The Cut]

5. Give your inner beauty a second thought with these vitamin supplements meant to grant you the skin/hair/nails of your healthiest dreams [Refinery 29]