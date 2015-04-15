Beauty Buzz: The Lip Color From Rihanna’s Instagram That Everyone Wants, Makeup Throughout History, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. If you want good PR for your makeup brand, just give some to Rihanna. Her Instagram wearing this lip color had it sold out in no time flat! [Refinery 29]

2. Ever wondered how women wore makeup in ancient Greece? This video showing makeup throughout history illustrates just how far (and unexpected) beauty standards throughout history and places have come. [Buzzfeed]

3. Beauty Editors tell you how they stay looking fly on a flight. [Byrdie]

4. So you’ve decided you’re going to do it—you’re going to cut your hair short. Read this first. [Daily Makeover]

5. Allow Mane Addicts to show you the “cool girl bun,” a really simple way to make your bun cooler than other buns. [Mane Addicts]