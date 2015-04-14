Beauty Buzz: The Key to Skipping a Haircut, How to Cover Up a Pimple, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Not trying to visit the salon every six weeks? There’s a way to skip your regular haircut and STILL have gorgeous-looking locks. [Daily Makeover]

2. Sometimes covering up a pimple makes it even MORE visible than it was sans product. But rest assured, one celeb makeup artist reveals the right way to conceal a zit. [Byrdie]

3. Read up on the nail polish brands that are removing toxins and chemicals from their formulas. [Into the Gloss]

4. A breakdown of the difference between a curling wand and a curling iron. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

5. A curly ponytail tutorial that will change the meaning of post-gym hair. [The Beauty Department]