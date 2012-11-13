Beauty Buzz: Taylor Swift Without Red Lipstick, Kim Kardashian Wears Her Own Makeup Line, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Taylor Swift arrived at the MTV Europe Music Awards sans red lipstick, then later changed to her signature lips. Do you prefer her with or without red lipstick? [Bellasugar]

2. The real reason why you may be getting jawline acne. [Allure]

3. Kim Kardashian wore her own makeup, Khroma Beauty, last night and tweeted about it … [Glamour]

4. Love Lana Del Rey and her 60’s inspired makeup? Learn how to get her look. [Huffington Post]

5. Anya Ayoung Chee of “Project Runway” says the worst thing she’s done was dye her hair blonde, and it cost her $500. [Racked]

