Beauty Buzz: Target Partners With Broadway’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” ODLR to Launch Third Scent, More

1. Target is partnering with Broadway for the debut of Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to put a spotlight on their beauty aisle – get a peak of some of the behind-the-scenes images. [A Bullseye View]

2. Oscar de la Renta is launching a third fragrance called Something Blue, inspired by matrimony. [WWD]

3. Learn how to get your lipstick to last with these tips. [Huffington Post]

4. Get a peak inside Dior Beauty’s dinner (which celebs like Christina Hendricks and Emmy Rossum attended). [InStyle]

5. Learn how to get one of Kerry Washington’s flawless red carpet beauty looks. [WWW Beauty]