Beauty Buzz: Study Proves That Blondes Aren’t Dumb, How to Look Better When You FaceTime, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Marc Jacobs is apparently all about the party girl – learn how to get the look from his resort show. [Style.com]

2. Go behind-the-scenes with your favorite stars as they get ready for the CFDA awards. [Glamour]

3. Scientists have proved that there is no link between being blonde and being dumb – something we probably already knew… [The Cut]

4. An on-set makeup artist for E! News provides her tips and tricks for finally looking better while you FaceTime. [Byrdie]

5. Which hair trends are you happy are gone? Here are some from the ’00s that we’re glad we don’t see anymore. [Daily Makeover]