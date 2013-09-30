StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Sofia Coppola to Direct Marc Jacobs’ Next Campaign, Best Brows for Your Face, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Sofia Coppola to Direct Marc Jacobs’ Next Campaign, Best Brows for Your Face, More

Rachel Adler
by

Marc Jacobs and Sofia Coppola

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Sofia Coppola will direct Marc Jacobs’ new TV campaign for Daisy Marc Jacobs for fall. To announce the campaign, they released a “cheeky” old image of the two friends on the brand’s Facebook page. [Facebook]

2. NARS is launching a Guy Bourdin inspired collection for holiday, inspired by the legendary fashion photographer himself, which will have sixteen new shades and eight gifting options. [WWD]

3. Here are the best eyebrow shapes to flatter your face shapes. [Daily Makeover]

4. As everyone strives for more natural ingredients, find out how hard it is to actually make an organic mascara that really works. [Racked]

5. Apparently emotional eating might be total hogwash, according to one nutritionist. You actually just might be hungry. [StyleCaster]

Image via Facebook

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share