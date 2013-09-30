Beauty Buzz: Sofia Coppola to Direct Marc Jacobs’ Next Campaign, Best Brows for Your Face, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Sofia Coppola will direct Marc Jacobs’ new TV campaign for Daisy Marc Jacobs for fall. To announce the campaign, they released a “cheeky” old image of the two friends on the brand’s Facebook page. [Facebook]

2. NARS is launching a Guy Bourdin inspired collection for holiday, inspired by the legendary fashion photographer himself, which will have sixteen new shades and eight gifting options. [WWD]

3. Here are the best eyebrow shapes to flatter your face shapes. [Daily Makeover]

4. As everyone strives for more natural ingredients, find out how hard it is to actually make an organic mascara that really works. [Racked]

5. Apparently emotional eating might be total hogwash, according to one nutritionist. You actually just might be hungry. [StyleCaster]

Image via Facebook