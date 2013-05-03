StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Sneak Peek Amanda Seyfried's Givenchy Ad, Cover Your Dark Spots With Red Lipstick, More

Beauty Buzz: Sneak Peek Amanda Seyfried’s Givenchy Ad, Cover Your Dark Spots With Red Lipstick, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Amanda Seyfried’s Givenchy ad has been revealed, and the star looks extremely Parisian (and a touch unlike herself). [Grazia]

2. Do you need a bit of a glow to get you through the warmer months? Find out what the 5 rules of self-tanning are so that you can get it right. [Daily Makeover]

3. Jennifer Lawrence wore almost no makeup at all to “The Great Gatsby” premiere the other night. The girl is gorgeous. [Glamour]

4. We learn something new everyday when it comes to beauty, and today it’s the fact that dark spots can actually be concealed with red lipstick! [Huffington Post]

5. Eataly has started to sell beauty products online, which basically gives us yet another reason to go there (like we needed one).  [Racked]

